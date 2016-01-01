See All Acupuncturists in Duluth, MN
Overview

Amie Archambault, LAC is an Acupuncturist in Duluth, MN. 

Amie Archambault works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN with other offices in Minneapolis, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building
    400 E 3rd St, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Physical Therapy Works
    7 W Franklin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    About Amie Archambault, LAC

    • Acupuncture
    • English
    • Female
    • 1720430432
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Duluth

