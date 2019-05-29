Dr. Ami Epstein, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ami Epstein, OD
Dr. Ami Epstein, OD is an Optometrist in Vestavia, AL.
Eye DO3125 Sunview Dr, Vestavia, AL 35243 Directions (205) 249-3691
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
This office is outstanding from the office staff to Dr. Epstein. They are so kind and competent and respectful. I am so grateful to find this Optometrist. The entire office goes the extra mile to make sure you are receiving the best possible care. You can ask questions and receive the answers you need. Best experience ever medically.
- Optometry
- English
Dr. Epstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Epstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Epstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Epstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Epstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Epstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Epstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.