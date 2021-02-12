See All Physicians Assistants in New York, NY
Ami Dalal, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Ami Dalal, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Ami Dalal, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in New York, NY. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Rhonda Daniels, PA-C
Rhonda Daniels, PA-C
2 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    525 E 68th St # 294, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 746-5996

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Botox® Injection
Chemical Peel
Acne
Botox® Injection
Chemical Peel

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Nippon Life Benefits
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ami Dalal?

    Feb 12, 2021
    I've been seeing Ami for years....I actually switched practices with her. Like the last reviewer I can't relate to the bad experience. Ami is patient, attentive, ALWAYS has a treatment plan ready for me and is the reason my skin and scalp have improved so much. Wish she was still with Schweiger because I don't know how I'm going to find a derm as great as she is!!!
    Jessica — Feb 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ami Dalal, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Ami Dalal, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ami Dalal to family and friends

    Ami Dalal's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ami Dalal

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ami Dalal, PA-C.

    About Ami Dalal, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598948184
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ami Dalal, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ami Dalal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ami Dalal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Ami Dalal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Ami Dalal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ami Dalal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ami Dalal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ami Dalal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Ami Dalal, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.