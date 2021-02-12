Ami Dalal, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ami Dalal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ami Dalal, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ami Dalal, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in New York, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 525 E 68th St # 294, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 746-5996
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Nippon Life Benefits
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Oxford Health Plans
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ami Dalal?
I've been seeing Ami for years....I actually switched practices with her. Like the last reviewer I can't relate to the bad experience. Ami is patient, attentive, ALWAYS has a treatment plan ready for me and is the reason my skin and scalp have improved so much. Wish she was still with Schweiger because I don't know how I'm going to find a derm as great as she is!!!
About Ami Dalal, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1598948184
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Ami Dalal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Ami Dalal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ami Dalal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Ami Dalal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ami Dalal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ami Dalal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ami Dalal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.