See All Chiropractors in Johnston, RI
Dr. Americo Testa, DC Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Americo Testa, DC

Chiropractic
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Americo Testa, DC is a Chiropractor in Johnston, RI. 

Dr. Testa works at National Health Laboratory Inc in Johnston, RI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    National Health Laboratory Inc
    1239 Hartford Ave, Johnston, RI 02919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 451-5636

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Testa?

Jul 27, 2022
Great and helpful staff! They greet you with respect and a smile. The place is organized and very clean. I would recommend anyone here for treatment. Dr. Testa listens, is knowledgeable and caring. If you want to feel better visit Testa Chiropractic!
Elizabeth Testa — Jul 27, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Americo Testa, DC
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Americo Testa, DC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Testa to family and friends

Dr. Testa's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Testa

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Americo Testa, DC.

About Dr. Americo Testa, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1477188936
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Americo Testa, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Testa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Testa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Testa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Testa works at National Health Laboratory Inc in Johnston, RI. View the full address on Dr. Testa’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Testa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Testa.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Testa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Testa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Americo Testa, DC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.