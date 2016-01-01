Dr. Ameriah Beam, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ameriah Beam, DC
Overview
Dr. Ameriah Beam, DC is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University of Western States.
Dr. Beam works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Body Therapeutics, San Diego, CA5333 Mission Center Rd Ste 100, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (619) 665-4016
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beam?
About Dr. Ameriah Beam, DC
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1053609743
Education & Certifications
- University of Western States
- University of Washington
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beam accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beam works at
Dr. Beam has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.