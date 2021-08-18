Dr. Woods has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amelia Woods, OD
Overview
Dr. Amelia Woods, OD is an Optometrist in Manchester, TN.
Dr. Woods works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Larry Womack & Associates Optometrists P.c.2518 Hillsboro Blvd, Manchester, TN 37355 Directions (931) 616-1010
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Woods?
I went to see Dr. Woods last week due to worsening vision. She immediately identified the problem and gave me a stronger prescription. She was very professional, friendly, and knowledgeable, and her staff was helpful and welcoming. I’ll definitely be coming back!
About Dr. Amelia Woods, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1467490649
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woods accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woods has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woods works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Woods. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woods.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woods, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woods appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.