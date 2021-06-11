See All Nurse Practitioners in Lakeland, FL
Amelia Knight, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Amelia Knight, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lakeland, FL. 

Amelia Knight works at Central Florida Health Care in Lakeland, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Florida Health Care
    1129 N Missouri Ave, Lakeland, FL 33805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 413-8600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Amelia Knight, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508229709
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amelia Knight has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Amelia Knight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amelia Knight works at Central Florida Health Care in Lakeland, FL. View the full address on Amelia Knight’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Amelia Knight. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amelia Knight.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amelia Knight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amelia Knight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

