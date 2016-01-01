See All Psychologists in North Kansas City, MO
Overview

Amelia Harris, PSY is a Psychologist in North Kansas City, MO. 

Amelia Harris works at Total Weight Loss Center in North Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Total Weight Loss Center
    2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 600, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

