Amelia Baisden, CNM

Amelia Baisden, CNM

Midwifery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Amelia Baisden, CNM is a Midwife in Seattle, WA. They graduated from University of Washington, Seattle, WA.

Amelia Baisden works at Franciscan Women's Health at Virginia Mason in Seattle, WA with other offices in Burien, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Anne Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Women's Health at Virginia Mason
    1201 Terry Ave Fl 8 Ste 200, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 287-6300
  2. 2
    Highline Ob Gyn Assoc.
    16122 8th Ave SW Ste E5, Burien, WA 98166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 241-0824
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Disorders
Natural Childbirth
Pregnancy Care
Gynecologic Disorders
Natural Childbirth
Pregnancy Care

Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Natural Childbirth Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 02, 2022
Dr. Baisden was lovely and made me feel heard, validated, & in control of what I wanted to do. She was great!
Aug 02, 2022
About Amelia Baisden, CNM

Specialties
  • Midwifery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1205264835
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Washington, Seattle, WA
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Amelia Baisden, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amelia Baisden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Amelia Baisden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Amelia Baisden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Amelia Baisden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amelia Baisden.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amelia Baisden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amelia Baisden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

