Ameena Jain, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Ameena Jain, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Health Science Center Of San Antonio.
Sheppard Pratt6501 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21204 Directions (410) 938-4981
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I like her composure
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1093064073
- University Of Texas Health Science Center Of San Antonio
- Texas A&M University, Tx
