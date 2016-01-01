Amberly Johnson, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amberly Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amberly Johnson, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amberly Johnson, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Ogden, UT.
Amberly Johnson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northern Utah Therapy Service3670 Quincy Ave Ste 101, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (385) 244-0058Wednesday2:00pm - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday1:00pm - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- SelectHealth
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amberly Johnson?
About Amberly Johnson, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1215246293
Frequently Asked Questions
Amberly Johnson accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amberly Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amberly Johnson works at
Amberly Johnson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amberly Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amberly Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amberly Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.