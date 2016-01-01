Amber Yoder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amber Yoder, FNP-C
Overview
Amber Yoder, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Austin, TX.
Amber Yoder works at
Locations
-
1
Communitycare At Sandra Joy Anderson Comm Health1705 E 11th St, Austin, TX 78702 Directions (512) 978-8400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amber Yoder?
About Amber Yoder, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1114326741
Frequently Asked Questions
Amber Yoder works at
Amber Yoder has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amber Yoder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amber Yoder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amber Yoder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.