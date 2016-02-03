See All Nurse Practitioners in Knoxville, TN
Amber Wieniewitz, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Amber Wieniewitz, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN. 

Amber Wieniewitz works at University Urology PC in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Urology PC
    1928 Alcoa Hwy Ste 222, Knoxville, TN 37920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 305-9254
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 03, 2016
    She's amazing and actually took the time to actually listen to all my concerns. She really made me feel comfortable and at ease. Great Nurse Practitioner and I highly recommend her!
    Kayla in sevierville, tn — Feb 03, 2016
    Photo: Amber Wieniewitz, RN
    About Amber Wieniewitz, RN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285943423
    NPI Number
