Amber Wieniewitz, RN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amber Wieniewitz, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN.
Amber Wieniewitz works at
Locations
1
University Urology PC1928 Alcoa Hwy Ste 222, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-9254Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amber Wieniewitz?
She's amazing and actually took the time to actually listen to all my concerns. She really made me feel comfortable and at ease. Great Nurse Practitioner and I highly recommend her!
About Amber Wieniewitz, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1285943423
Frequently Asked Questions
Amber Wieniewitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Amber Wieniewitz accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amber Wieniewitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Amber Wieniewitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amber Wieniewitz.
