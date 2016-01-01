See All Nurse Practitioners in Cadiz, OH
Amber Voytecek, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Amber Voytecek, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Amber Voytecek, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cadiz, OH. 

Amber Voytecek works at Children's Diagnostic Center in Cadiz, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Expressclinic
    82424 Cadiz Jewett Rd, Cadiz, OH 43907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 6:00pm

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Amber Voytecek?

Photo: Amber Voytecek, FNP
How would you rate your experience with Amber Voytecek, FNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Amber Voytecek to family and friends

Amber Voytecek's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Amber Voytecek

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amber Voytecek, FNP.

About Amber Voytecek, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1629400577
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Twin City Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Amber Voytecek, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amber Voytecek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Amber Voytecek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Amber Voytecek works at Children's Diagnostic Center in Cadiz, OH. View the full address on Amber Voytecek’s profile.

Amber Voytecek has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amber Voytecek.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amber Voytecek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amber Voytecek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.