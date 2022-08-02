See All Family Doctors in Wautoma, WI
Amber Trochinski, PA

Family Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Amber Trochinski, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wautoma, WI. 

Amber Trochinski works at ThedaCare Physicians Wautoma in Wautoma, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Physicians Wautoma
    N2934 Highway 22, Wautoma, WI 54982 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4840
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 02, 2022
    I've been seeing Amber for over 10 years and have always found her care to be very knowledgable, personal and practical. I feel in very good hands with Amber as my primary physician.
    Aug 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Amber Trochinski, PA
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amber Trochinski, PA.

    About Amber Trochinski, PA

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1790709459
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amber Trochinski, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amber Trochinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amber Trochinski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Amber Trochinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amber Trochinski works at ThedaCare Physicians Wautoma in Wautoma, WI. View the full address on Amber Trochinski’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Amber Trochinski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amber Trochinski.

