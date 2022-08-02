Amber Trochinski, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amber Trochinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amber Trochinski, PA
Overview
Amber Trochinski, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wautoma, WI.
Amber Trochinski works at
Locations
-
1
ThedaCare Physicians WautomaN2934 Highway 22, Wautoma, WI 54982 Directions (920) 308-4840Tuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amber Trochinski?
I've been seeing Amber for over 10 years and have always found her care to be very knowledgable, personal and practical. I feel in very good hands with Amber as my primary physician.
About Amber Trochinski, PA
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1790709459
Hospital Affiliations
- ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca
Frequently Asked Questions
Amber Trochinski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Amber Trochinski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amber Trochinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amber Trochinski works at
2 patients have reviewed Amber Trochinski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amber Trochinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amber Trochinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amber Trochinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.