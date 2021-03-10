See All Nurse Practitioners in Austin, TX
Amber Triplett, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Amber Triplett, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Austin, TX. 

Amber Triplett works at Pulmonary and Critical Care Consultants of Austin in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pccca
    1305 W 34th St Ste 400, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 459-6599

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mike Linderman — Mar 10, 2021
About Amber Triplett, APRN

  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
  • English
Languages Spoken
  • 1003370362
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Amber Triplett, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amber Triplett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Amber Triplett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Amber Triplett works at Pulmonary and Critical Care Consultants of Austin in Austin, TX. View the full address on Amber Triplett’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Amber Triplett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amber Triplett.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amber Triplett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amber Triplett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

