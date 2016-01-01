See All Dermatologists in Philadelphia, PA
Amber Tran, MSN

Amber Tran, MSN

Dermatology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Amber Tran, MSN is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Amber Tran works at Jefferson Dermatology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Dermatology Associates
    833 Chestnut St Ste 740, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 955-6680
  2. 2
    Dept of Dermatology & Cutaneous Biology
    33 S 9th St Ste 740, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 955-6680
  3. 3
    Jefferson Dermatology Associates
    3 Crescent Dr Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 503-7090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Alopecia Areata
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Alopecia Areata

Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Condyloma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hirsutism Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planopilaris Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lichen Simplex Chronicus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Paronychia Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthAmerica Pennsylvania, Inc.
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Intergroup
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Provider Select, Inc.
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Amber Tran, MSN

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720419864
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amber Tran, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amber Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amber Tran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Amber Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amber Tran works at Jefferson Dermatology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Amber Tran’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Amber Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amber Tran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amber Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amber Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

