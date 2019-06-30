Amber Toombs, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amber Toombs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amber Toombs, APN
Overview
Amber Toombs, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in JONESBORO, AR.
Locations
NEA BAPTIST CLINIC, Jonesboro, AR4800 E Johnson Ave, JONESBORO, AR 72405 Directions (870) 936-8284Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturday7:00am - 4:00pmSunday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She helps me so very much with my type 1 and listens to what I have to say
About Amber Toombs, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1497910624
Amber Toombs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Amber Toombs accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amber Toombs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Amber Toombs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amber Toombs.
Amber Toombs offers both online scheduling and phone appointments.