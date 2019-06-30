See All Nurse Practitioners in JONESBORO, AR
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Amber Toombs, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in JONESBORO, AR. 

Amber Toombs works at NEA Baptst Clincs Neurlgy/Nrsgy in JONESBORO, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    NEA BAPTIST CLINIC, Jonesboro, AR
    4800 E Johnson Ave, JONESBORO, AR 72405 (870) 936-8284
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 4:00pm

  NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital
    Aetna
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Jun 30, 2019
    She helps me so very much with my type 1 and listens to what I have to say
    Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    English
    1497910624
