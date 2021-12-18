See All Family Doctors in Orlando, FL
Amber Then, ARNP

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Amber Then, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. 

Amber Then works at AdventHealth Primary Care+ Waterford Lakes in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    AdventHealth Primary Care+ Waterford Lakes
    885 N Alafaya Trl Unit G04, Orlando, FL 32828 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 624-4583

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
5 Star
(1)
Dec 18, 2021
Great bedside manor, very attentive
Sean — Dec 18, 2021
About Amber Then, ARNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1548714835
