Dr. Amber Teten, OD is an Optometrist in Virginia Beach, VA. 

Dr. Teten works at Dr Joel N. Zaba Ltd in Virginia Beach, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Joel N. Zaba Ltd
    281 Independence Blvd Ste 105, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 497-9575
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 31, 2020
    DR. TETEN IS SUCH A BLESSING TO MY FAMILY! SHE'S AN AMAZING DOCTOR THAT'S ACCURATE, SWEET, KIND AND GOOD HEARTED! EASTERN VIRGINIA EYE ASSOCIATES HAS THE BEST DOCTORS IN HAMPTON ROADS! THANK YOU DR. TETEN FOR ALL THAT YOU DO FOR US! XOXO
    Jeanine Setliff — Dec 31, 2020
    • Optometry
    • English
    • 1861872319
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Teten has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Teten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Teten works at Dr Joel N. Zaba Ltd in Virginia Beach, VA. View the full address on Dr. Teten’s profile.

    Dr. Teten has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teten.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

