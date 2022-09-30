Amber Smith, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amber Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amber Smith, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amber Smith, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN.
Amber Smith works at
Locations
-
1
CHI Memorial Urology Associates Glenwood725 Glenwood Dr Ste E780, Chattanooga, TN 37404 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amber Smith?
Just released from CHIMemorisl after having 2 masses removed from a kidney. Ms Smith was wonderful to work with along with Dr Mullins!
About Amber Smith, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1275008609
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Amber Smith using Healthline FindCare.
Amber Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amber Smith works at
Amber Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amber Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amber Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amber Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.