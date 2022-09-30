See All Nurse Practitioners in Chattanooga, TN
Amber Smith, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Amber Smith, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. 

Amber Smith works at CHI Memorial Urology Associates Glenwood in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Memorial Urology Associates Glenwood
    725 Glenwood Dr Ste E780, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 30, 2022
Just released from CHIMemorisl after having 2 masses removed from a kidney. Ms Smith was wonderful to work with along with Dr Mullins!
Highly recomnend — Sep 30, 2022
About Amber Smith, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1275008609
Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

