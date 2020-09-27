Amber Register, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amber Register is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amber Register, PA
Overview
Amber Register, PA is a Dermatologist in Greensboro, NC.
Amber Register works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Greensboro Office1305 W Wendover Ave, Greensboro, NC 27408 Directions (336) 333-9111Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amber Register?
Absolutely. Amber is excellent. I prefer someone who addresses potential issues immediately. Not let's wait and see. I was seen almost immediately. Great staff.
About Amber Register, PA
- Dermatology
- English
- 1598852360
Frequently Asked Questions
Amber Register has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Amber Register accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amber Register has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amber Register works at
8 patients have reviewed Amber Register. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amber Register.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amber Register, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amber Register appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.