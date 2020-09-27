See All Dermatologists in Greensboro, NC
Amber Register, PA

Dermatology
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Amber Register, PA is a Dermatologist in Greensboro, NC. 

Amber Register works at John H Hall Jr MD PA in Greensboro, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Greensboro Office
    1305 W Wendover Ave, Greensboro, NC 27408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 333-9111
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 27, 2020
    Absolutely. Amber is excellent. I prefer someone who addresses potential issues immediately. Not let's wait and see. I was seen almost immediately. Great staff.
    Jamie — Sep 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Amber Register, PA
    About Amber Register, PA

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598852360
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

