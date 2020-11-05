See All Physicians Assistants in Oklahoma City, OK
Amber Purvine, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Amber Purvine, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Amber Purvine, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma Health Science Center and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.

Amber Purvine works at Endocrinology Associates in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Endocrinology Associates
    608 NW 9th St Ste 5000, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 231-8740

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addison's Disease
Cushing's Syndrome
Diabetes
Addison's Disease
Cushing's Syndrome
Diabetes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addison's Disease Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Amber Purvine?

    Nov 05, 2020
    Amber is Great! I have never had a more caring provider. She listens and actually does her best to find a solution. I saw 13 different specialist in a 12 month period trying to get to the root of my health problems. Amber, Endocrin and a neurologist,Dr. Zubair are the 2 who finally found the issues and also found the medications to help me get on the road to normal living again.
    Twatts — Nov 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Amber Purvine, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Amber Purvine, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Amber Purvine to family and friends

    Amber Purvine's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Amber Purvine

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amber Purvine, PA-C.

    About Amber Purvine, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881765808
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Oklahoma Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Oklahoma
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amber Purvine, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amber Purvine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amber Purvine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Amber Purvine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amber Purvine works at Endocrinology Associates in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Amber Purvine’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Amber Purvine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amber Purvine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amber Purvine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amber Purvine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Amber Purvine, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.