Amber Peters, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amber Peters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amber Peters, NP
Overview
Amber Peters, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Springfield, MO.
Amber Peters works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
BiBi Health- Psychiatric & Addiction Services2139 E Primrose St Ste A, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 881-8888
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amber Peters?
I found her very personable, compassionate and caring. She actually listened to my answers when she would ask a question. I have found it very hard lately to find a person like that.
About Amber Peters, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1144617697
Frequently Asked Questions
Amber Peters has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Amber Peters accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amber Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amber Peters works at
Amber Peters has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amber Peters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amber Peters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amber Peters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.