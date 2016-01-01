See All Nurse Anesthetists in Pendleton, OR
Amber Pederson, CRNA

Nurse Anesthesiology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Amber Pederson, CRNA is a Nurse Anesthetist in Pendleton, OR. 

Amber Pederson works at APOGEE PHYSICIANS in Pendleton, OR. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Anthony Hospital
    2801 St Anthony Way Ste 105, Pendleton, OR 97801

About Amber Pederson, CRNA

  • Nurse Anesthesiology
  • English
  • Female
  • 1851549679
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI St. Anthony Hospital

