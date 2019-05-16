Amber Palmer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Amber Palmer, MFT
Overview
Amber Palmer, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Chico, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1430 Esplanade Ste 15, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 899-8401
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amber Palmer?
Amber helped my family member work through a very difficult time. I am very thankful for her professional care.
About Amber Palmer, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1861583569
Frequently Asked Questions
Amber Palmer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amber Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Amber Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amber Palmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amber Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amber Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.