See All Nurse Practitioners in Tucson, AZ
Amber Norris, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile

Amber Norris, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Amber Norris, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. 

Amber Norris works at Escalera Health in Tucson, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Presidio Counseling
    2224 N Craycroft Rd Ste 100, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 209-1919

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Amber Norris?

Photo: Amber Norris, FNP-C
How would you rate your experience with Amber Norris, FNP-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Amber Norris to family and friends

Amber Norris' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Amber Norris

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amber Norris, FNP-C.

About Amber Norris, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1760038855
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Amber Norris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Amber Norris works at Escalera Health in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Amber Norris’s profile.

Amber Norris has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amber Norris.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amber Norris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amber Norris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Amber Norris, FNP-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.