Amber Mayfield, PA-C

Dermatology
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Amber Mayfield, PA-C is a dermatologist in Griffin, GA. She currently practices at Georgia Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center, LLC. She accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare.

Locations

  1. 1
    Griffin Office
    656 S 8th St, Griffin, GA 30224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 328-0281
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Severe Rash Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Ambetter
  • Assurant Health
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Guardian
  • Humana
  • Medicare
  • MetLife
  • MultiPlan
  • Principal Financial Group
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Amber Mayfield, PA-C

  • Dermatology
  • English
  • Female
  • 1891860094
Education & Certifications

  • Medical College of Georgia
Patient Satisfaction

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
