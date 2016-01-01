Amber Littlefield, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amber Littlefield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amber Littlefield, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Amber Littlefield, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Lake Charles, LA.
The Skin Studios2640 Country Club Rd Ste 100, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions (337) 474-1220
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1538440094
- University Of Louisiana At Lafayette
Amber Littlefield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Amber Littlefield accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amber Littlefield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Amber Littlefield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amber Littlefield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amber Littlefield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amber Littlefield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.