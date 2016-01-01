Amber Leonhardt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Amber Leonhardt, PMHNP-BC
Overview
Amber Leonhardt, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Gilbert, AZ.
Amber Leonhardt works at
Locations
Resilient Health3271 E Queen Creek Rd Ste 101, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 550-3193
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Amber Leonhardt, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Amber Leonhardt accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amber Leonhardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amber Leonhardt works at
3 patients have reviewed Amber Leonhardt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amber Leonhardt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amber Leonhardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amber Leonhardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.