Amber Kerfeld, OTR
Overview
Amber Kerfeld, OTR is an Occupational Therapist in Superior, WI.
Locations
Essentia Health St. Mary's-Superior Clinic3500 Tower Ave, Superior, WI 54880 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Amber Kerfeld, OTR
- Occupational Therapy
- English
- Female
- 1053931428
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Deer River
Frequently Asked Questions
