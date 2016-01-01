Amber Harbin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amber Harbin, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amber Harbin, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9080 Taylorsville Rd Ste 250, Louisville, KY 40299 Directions (502) 499-9998
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amber Harbin?
About Amber Harbin, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1164764163
Frequently Asked Questions
Amber Harbin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amber Harbin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amber Harbin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amber Harbin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amber Harbin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.