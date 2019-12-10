Amber Dykes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Amber Dykes
Overview
Amber Dykes is a Physician Assistant in Johnson City, TN.
Amber Dykes works at
Locations
Ipc119 Boone Ridge Dr Ste 201, Johnson City, TN 37615 Directions (423) 282-1480
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
So much intelligence in the small framed body! Amber was the best doctor we’ve ever had and we wish she had an outpatient clinic. Very rare to find a doctor that is smart and cares so much!
About Amber Dykes
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1083082838
Frequently Asked Questions
Amber Dykes accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Amber Dykes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Amber Dykes works at
4 patients have reviewed Amber Dykes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amber Dykes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amber Dykes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amber Dykes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.