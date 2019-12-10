See All Physicians Assistants in Johnson City, TN
Amber Dykes

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (4)
Overview

Amber Dykes is a Physician Assistant in Johnson City, TN. 

Amber Dykes works at TeamHealth in Johnson City, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ipc
    Ipc
119 Boone Ridge Dr Ste 201, Johnson City, TN 37615
(423) 282-1480
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 10, 2019
    So much intelligence in the small framed body! Amber was the best doctor we've ever had and we wish she had an outpatient clinic. Very rare to find a doctor that is smart and cares so much!
    — Dec 10, 2019
    Photo: Amber Dykes
    About Amber Dykes

    Specialties
    Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1083082838
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amber Dykes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Amber Dykes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    4 patients have reviewed Amber Dykes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amber Dykes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amber Dykes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

