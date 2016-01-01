See All Pediatricians in Mocksville, NC
Amber Dobbins, FNP

Pediatrics
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Amber Dobbins, FNP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mocksville, NC. 

Amber Dobbins works at Novant Health Davie Medical Associates in Mocksville, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Davie Medical Associates
    485 Valley Rd, Mocksville, NC 27028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7636

  • Pediatrics
  • English
  • Female
  • 1801564000
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

