Amber Casado, MPAS
Overview
Amber Casado, MPAS is a Physician Assistant in Augusta, GA.
Amber Casado works at
Locations
St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-5222
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
About Amber Casado, MPAS
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1205354677
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amber Casado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amber Casado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.