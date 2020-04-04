See All Nurse Practitioners in West Palm Beach, FL
Amber Arias, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (7)
Overview

Amber Arias, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in West Palm Beach, FL. 

Amber Arias works at Conviva Care Centers in West Palm Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Conviva Care Center Okeechobee
    5849 Okeechobee Blvd Ste 301, West Palm Beach, FL 33417 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 683-4008
    Cigna

    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Apr 04, 2020
    Amber is a great listener and suggests only positive things! She is Very Attentive.
    Apr 04, 2020
    About Amber Arias, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699184135
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amber Arias has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Amber Arias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amber Arias works at Conviva Care Centers in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Amber Arias’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Amber Arias. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amber Arias.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amber Arias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amber Arias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

