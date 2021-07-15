Amanpreet Paul is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanpreet Paul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amanpreet Paul
Overview
Amanpreet Paul is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV.
Locations
Ying Chia Cheng4270 S Decatur Blvd Ste B6, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Directions (702) 485-2100
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Hi, my name is Alban Dema and I am writing this review to tell others that Dr. Paul Amanpreet is such a wonderful doctor. He has helped me so much. I went undiagnosed with extreme mood problems for most of my life and suffered tremendously. Dr. Paul was so easy to talk to and extremely competent. At first I was worried because he is a Physican Assistant and wondered if he would be as knowledgeable. Well he was and then some! I have a friend whose daughter suffers from my same condition and her mother had been taking her to Psychiatrists for the last 10 years and no one was able to help her with the right medications. That was until I told her about my combination of medications from Dr. Paul Amanpreet. Now, she is feeling so good and has a normal life again. I have told everyone that I know that has mental health problems about Dr. Paul Amanpreet. He is simply the best!!!! Please if you are suffering or anyone that you know is suffering, make an appointment with this doctor!
About Amanpreet Paul
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1972063410
