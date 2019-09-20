Dr. Woods has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amanda Woods, PHD
Overview
Dr. Amanda Woods, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Lawrenceville, GA. They completed their residency with Emory University School of Medicine
Dr. Woods works at
Locations
Work in Progress LLC285 S Perry St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 570-9193
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Woods on and off for the last 5+ years. Not only is she incredibly empathic and accommodating, but she is so well-educated and willing to help her clients in any way she can. I hope to start seeing her again very soon! I have never seen another mental health professional who has made me feel so heard and understood.
About Dr. Amanda Woods, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1427346774
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woods accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woods has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woods works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Woods. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woods.
