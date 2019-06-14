Dr. Amanda Weitzen, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weitzen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Weitzen, OD
Overview
Dr. Amanda Weitzen, OD is an Optometrist in Jacksonville, FL.
Locations
Jerome Weitzen Od PA213 N Laura St, Jacksonville, FL 32202 Directions (904) 353-3163
- Aetna
- Ambetter
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend dr written to any one she is very good eye dr five star in my opinion
About Dr. Amanda Weitzen, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1770775900
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weitzen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weitzen accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weitzen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Weitzen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weitzen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weitzen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weitzen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.