Amanda Patterson, PA-C
Overview
Amanda Patterson, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in White Oak, PA.
Amanda Patterson works at
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - White Oak1220 Lincoln Way Ste 101, White Oak, PA 15131 Directions (412) 387-6911Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dermatological Associates - West Mifflin500 N Lewis Run Rd Ste 217, West Mifflin, PA 15122 Directions (412) 345-1700Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Amanda as very friendly and was very precise as to what I need to do.
About Amanda Patterson, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
- 1750797866
22 patients have reviewed Amanda Patterson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Patterson.
