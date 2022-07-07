Amanda Upchurch, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Upchurch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amanda Upchurch, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amanda Upchurch, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kannapolis, NC.
Amanda Upchurch works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Kannapolis Family Medicine1035 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis, NC 28083 Directions (704) 908-2930
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amanda Upchurch?
always kind and gentle and through.
About Amanda Upchurch, FNP-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1629447875
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Amanda Upchurch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Amanda Upchurch accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Amanda Upchurch using Healthline FindCare.
Amanda Upchurch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amanda Upchurch works at
Amanda Upchurch has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Upchurch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Upchurch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Upchurch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.