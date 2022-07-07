See All Family Doctors in Kannapolis, NC
Amanda Upchurch, FNP-C

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Amanda Upchurch, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kannapolis, NC. 

Amanda Upchurch works at Novant Health Kannapolis Family Medicine in Kannapolis, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Kannapolis Family Medicine
    1035 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis, NC 28083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2930
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 07, 2022
    always kind and gentle and through.
    Marie Kimball — Jul 07, 2022
    About Amanda Upchurch, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1629447875
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amanda Upchurch, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Upchurch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amanda Upchurch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Amanda Upchurch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amanda Upchurch works at Novant Health Kannapolis Family Medicine in Kannapolis, NC. View the full address on Amanda Upchurch’s profile.

    Amanda Upchurch has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Upchurch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Upchurch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Upchurch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

