Amanda Unalivia, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Unalivia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amanda Unalivia, PA-C
Overview
Amanda Unalivia, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Fairfax, VA.
Amanda Unalivia works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology of Virginia3700 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 302, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (434) 230-6655Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amanda Unalivia?
I have been going to Amanda ever since I moved to Virginia. She is a kind and caring person and is concerned about your health. I did think waiting 30 minutes or more just to move from the office area to the examination area was a bit to much. Also waited in the examination area.
About Amanda Unalivia, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
- 1174901953
Frequently Asked Questions
Amanda Unalivia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Amanda Unalivia using Healthline FindCare.
Amanda Unalivia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amanda Unalivia works at
25 patients have reviewed Amanda Unalivia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Unalivia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Unalivia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Unalivia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.