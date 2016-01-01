Amanda Trivino accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amanda Trivino, NP
Overview
Amanda Trivino, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Amanda Trivino works at
Locations
-
1
Columbia University161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (646) 317-4805Monday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amanda Trivino?
About Amanda Trivino, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1962922575
Frequently Asked Questions
Amanda Trivino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amanda Trivino works at
Amanda Trivino has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Trivino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Trivino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Trivino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.