Amanda Tirpack, PA

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Amanda Tirpack, PA is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Massachusetts College Of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, Boston, Ma and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.

Amanda Tirpack works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St Fl 4, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Bone Disorders
Broken Arm
Back Pain
Bone Disorders
Broken Arm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Amanda Tirpack, PA

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 9 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1184101354
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Massachusetts College Of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, Boston, Ma
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy General Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Amanda Tirpack, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Tirpack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Amanda Tirpack has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Amanda Tirpack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Amanda Tirpack works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Amanda Tirpack’s profile.

Amanda Tirpack has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Tirpack.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Tirpack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Tirpack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

