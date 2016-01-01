Overview

Amanda Tirpack, PA is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Massachusetts College Of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, Boston, Ma and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.



Amanda Tirpack works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

