Amanda Christopher-Thomas, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Christopher-Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amanda Christopher-Thomas, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amanda Christopher-Thomas, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Amanda Christopher-Thomas works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Pineville Primary Care10514 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 908-2935
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amanda Christopher-Thomas?
Dr. Amanda restored my faith in local primary care. It was my first visit to any Novant primary care. She and the rest of the team were friendly, efficient and caring. They listened to me talk about not only my physical health, but also my emotional and mental health, making me feel cared for and assured. Everything was explained to me as the wellness check was happening. Dr Amanda also checked on something I mentioned that was re-occurring after 2 years and asked for a follow up in 3 months to get the results from an Orthopedic I will make an appointment with again. I am glad to have found this amazing team. Because I was emotional when sharing my family's health history I don't remember the nurse's name that brought me to the exam room, but want to let her know that she was a big part of making me feel like I was being treated by a very caring team. Also a thank you to the woman that took a blood sample - she was friendly,smiling and made me feel at ease.
About Amanda Christopher-Thomas, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1558734137
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Amanda Christopher-Thomas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Amanda Christopher-Thomas accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Amanda Christopher-Thomas using Healthline FindCare.
Amanda Christopher-Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amanda Christopher-Thomas works at
Amanda Christopher-Thomas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Christopher-Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Christopher-Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Christopher-Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.