Amanda Swanson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amanda Swanson, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amanda Swanson, APRN is an Obstetrics Specialist in Wahpeton, ND.
Amanda Swanson works at
Locations
-
1
Wahpeton Clinic275 11th St S, Wahpeton, ND 58075 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amanda Swanson?
She was reassuring and explained my options whenever I asked a question. She delivered my son while I was on hands & knees and she never asked me to change positions. I felt safe in her care and there were no complications for myself or my son during or after delivery. If I ever have another child I would want her to be the midwife to help me again.
About Amanda Swanson, APRN
- Obstetrics
- English
- Female
- 1063822062
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Amanda Swanson using Healthline FindCare.
Amanda Swanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amanda Swanson works at
Amanda Swanson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Swanson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Swanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Swanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.