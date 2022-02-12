See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Wahpeton, ND
Amanda Swanson, APRN

Obstetrics
5 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Amanda Swanson, APRN is an Obstetrics Specialist in Wahpeton, ND. 

Amanda Swanson works at Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic in Wahpeton, ND. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Wahpeton Clinic
    275 11th St S, Wahpeton, ND 58075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Anemia of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Cholestasis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hemolytic Jaundice Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Placental Abruption Chevron Icon
Postpartum Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Toxoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Bleeding in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 12, 2022
    She was reassuring and explained my options whenever I asked a question. She delivered my son while I was on hands & knees and she never asked me to change positions. I felt safe in her care and there were no complications for myself or my son during or after delivery. If I ever have another child I would want her to be the midwife to help me again.
    Bobbi Jo Guck — Feb 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Amanda Swanson, APRN

    • Obstetrics
    • English
    • Female
    • 1063822062
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amanda Swanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amanda Swanson works at Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic in Wahpeton, ND. View the full address on Amanda Swanson’s profile.

    Amanda Swanson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Swanson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Swanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Swanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

