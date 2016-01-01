Amanda Strickland, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Strickland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amanda Strickland, FNP is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Salisbury, NC.
Mid-Atlantic Emergency Medical Associates - Rowan612 Mocksville Ave # 3, Salisbury, NC 28144 Directions (980) 369-3615
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Hospital Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1396247995
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Amanda Strickland accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
