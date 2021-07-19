Dr. Steele has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amanda Steele, OD
Overview
Dr. Amanda Steele, OD is an Optometrist in Cary, NC.
Dr. Steele works at
Locations
-
1
Eye Care Associates2075 Renaissance Park Pl, Cary, NC 27513 Directions (919) 391-7224
-
2
Eye Care Associates110 Capcom Ave, Wake Forest, NC 27587 Directions (919) 391-7224
-
3
Eye Care Associates2351 ERWIN RD, Durham, NC 27705 Directions (919) 684-0433Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Steele?
Very effective for dry eye syndrome.
About Dr. Amanda Steele, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1831182294
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steele accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steele works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Steele. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steele.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.