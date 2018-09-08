Amanda Pimentel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Amanda Pimentel, PA-C
Overview
Amanda Pimentel, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Park Ridge, IL.
Locations
Advocate Medical Group Behavioral Health Dempster St1875 Dempster St Ste 470, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 795-3100
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with her was amazing. She is very knowledgeable, she asks a lot of questions to fully help you, and answers all questions or concerns. She genuinely wants to help. I would recommend her to my friends and family. Sheena
About Amanda Pimentel, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1265812739
Frequently Asked Questions
Amanda Pimentel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Amanda Pimentel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Pimentel.
