See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Naples, FL
Amanda Schultz, PA Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Amanda Schultz, PA

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Amanda Schultz, PA is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Naples, FL. 

Amanda Schultz works at SOUTHWEST FLORIDA WOMENS GROUP PA in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Florida Womens Group PA
    1890 SW Health Pkwy Ste 303, Naples, FL 34109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 593-0990

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Diseases
Leakage of Urine
Vaginal Disorders
Breast Diseases
Leakage of Urine
Vaginal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Leakage of Urine Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginismus Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Amanda Schultz?

    Mar 08, 2020
    always comfortable
    Janice Cothran — Mar 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Amanda Schultz, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Amanda Schultz, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Amanda Schultz to family and friends

    Amanda Schultz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Amanda Schultz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amanda Schultz, PA.

    About Amanda Schultz, PA

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578552725
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amanda Schultz, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Schultz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amanda Schultz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Amanda Schultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amanda Schultz works at SOUTHWEST FLORIDA WOMENS GROUP PA in Naples, FL. View the full address on Amanda Schultz’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Amanda Schultz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Schultz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Schultz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Schultz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Amanda Schultz, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.